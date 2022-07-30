City of Redmond planned road closures and delays: August 1-13

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays for August 1-13.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

**SPECIAL EVENTS:

SW 9th St from SW Deschutes Ave to SW Evergreen Ave, SW Evergreen Ave from SW 9th St to SW 7th St, and SW 8th St from SW Evergreen Ave to SW Deschutes Ave will be closed on Tuesday, August 2 from 4:00 – 10:00 p.m. for National Night Out . Please use an alternate route.

ONGOING CLOSURES:

NW Cedar Ave from NW 33rd St to NW 35th St – Road closed for sewer line installation through Wednesday, August 10.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

ADA Street Improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at local intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Asphalt patching operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.