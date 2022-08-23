Redmond church set to expand successful ‘safe parking’ program to new spots; some residents worried

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond's Mountain View Fellowship Church says its "safe parking" program for homeless residents has been successful for nearly a year and it plans to expand to new locations in coming weeks, which has prompted concerns among some residents.

The program, which NewsChannel 21 first reported on a year ago, along with city council support, provides safe places for people dealing with housing issues to park and sleep in their vehicles.

It allows two to four people to live in their vehicles behind the church and provides case management for them. The goal is to help them find stable long-term housing.

The program also is currently operating at Redmond's VFW hall.

Pastor Rick Russell told NewsChannel 21 Tuesday they are looking to expand the program to other locations. He said there will be about 20 "safe parking" spots available around the community by the end of September.

One of the locations will be at Northwest 19th Street and Pershall Way. It's about 30 acres of land that will continue to be a farm, along with two groups of three vehicles each at the location.

"The city's been asking what can they do to support the program, and so we asked for locations -- more locations we can operate the program," Russell said.

Some worried residents have contacted NewsChannel 21 in recent days, expressing concern that neighbors or the general public have not been notified about the plans.

Kelsey McGee is meeting with the pastor to learn more about residents' concerns and how they are being addressed. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.