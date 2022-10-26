Redmond School Board votes to sue e-cigarette maker Juul Labs for damage to children

Latest among dozens of school districts taking legal action

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The e-cigarette company Juul Labs came to market in 2015 and saw its popularity -- and controversy -- with their flavors, from fruit to candy-flavored vaping products.

The Portland School District, among close to 100 others around the country, decided earlier this month to sue Juul Labs for targeting the younger population.

On Tuesday evening, the Redmond School Board voted unanimously to file a similar complaint against Juul Labs.

The lawsuits allege the company's development and marketing of the highly addictive product to teens has driven up substance abuse in schools, enticing teens with flavoring additives and not ensuring they were safe to inhale.

