Redmond
By
Published 8:06 PM

Redmond Cub Scouts hold Pinewood Derby races at Kendall Toyota of Bend

A great time was had by young competitors, friends and families on Saturday at the Redmond Cub Scout Pack 27 Pinewood Derby, hosted by Kendall of Toyota as part of their "Kendall Cares" program.

"Cub Scouts put their ingenuity into action by designing and painting Pinewood Derby cars," said Jennifer Stephens, the pack's committee chair.

":Cub Scouts do their best to prepare for race day, then show up to cheer on their car and fellow Cub Scouts," she said. "Pinewood Derby is a 50+-year signature event of Cub Scouts because it is an experience of creativity, accomplishment, excitement, sportsmanship, and lots of fun!"

KTVZ News Team

