Ideal Option set to open addiction medicine clinic in Redmond, its second Deschutes County location

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Ideal Option, a national leader in evidence-based treatment for addiction to fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, alcohol and polysubstance, said Tuesday it has been awarded grant funding through Oregon’s Measure 110 initiative to expand services to Redmond.

Patients will receive primarily buprenorphine-based medication-assisted treatment from an onsite addiction medicine specialist, according to the company, whose press release continues in full below:

According to former Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel, fentanyl, a dangerous and highly addictive synthetic opioid, is largely to blame for overdose deaths skyrocketing in Central Oregon. Figures released by the Oregon Health Authority showed at least 29 people in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties died from drug overdoses in 2021. At least 24 of the region’s drug overdose deaths occurred in Deschutes County, an 85% increase compared to 2019.

Ideal Option’s 2021 Annual Patient Outcomes Report for Oregon shows fentanyl positive rates at enrollment were up by 85% displacing heroin positive rates which were down by 36% compared to 2020. The data also support the effectiveness of treatment. Among patients who remained in treatment with Ideal Option during 2021, urine drug testing shows:

98% less fentanyl use

93% less total opioid use

96% less heroin use

88% less methamphetamine use

68% less benzodiazepine use

The new clinic in Redmond, set to open next month, will be Ideal Option’s second location in Deschutes County, also operating a location in Bend, and is opening at a time of desperate need for expanded access to evidence-based treatment from experienced providers. Ideal Option has been specializing in addiction medicine using buprenorphine-based medications such as Suboxone® for 11 years and currently operates 86 clinics in 11 states.

“I am excited that our much-needed services are now available in Redmond,” said Shawnda Jennings, peer outreach specialist at Ideal Option. “As someone in recovery myself, I know how important it is to have easy access to treatment and am so grateful to be able to give back to the community that helped me.”

The new Ideal Option clinic in Redmond will be open Monday – Thursday, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. and is located at 1228 NW Canal Blvd, Redmond, OR 97756.

Most forms of insurance are accepted, including Medicare and Medicaid, and patients can typically get started on treatment for fentanyl, heroin, alcohol or other substances within 1-3 business days.

Learn more by calling 1.877.522.1275 or visiting http://www.idealoption.com.

About Ideal Option

Headquartered in Kennewick, Washington, Ideal Option was founded in 2012 and has since helped more than 65,000 patients through a network of 86 office-based medication-assisted treatment (MAT) clinics across 11 states. With a mission to serve under-served communities, Ideal Option accepts most forms of insurance including Medicaid and Medicare. Financial assistance and payment plans are also available.

Ideal Option's team of medical providers carry certifications in Addiction and Emergency Medicine, Internal, and Family Medicine, among other specialties. The company also employs social workers, caseworkers, counselors, and mental health practitioners. This holistic approach helps drive positive outcomes, including family stability, stable housing, improved overall health, and reduced rates of recidivism.

In all the communities it serves, Ideal Option collaborates with existing stakeholders and providers to improve the continuum of care. This approach includes partnerships with emergency rooms and county jail systems, where individuals with substance use disorder often appear, as well as collaborating with numerous support agencies and municipal programs addressing social needs such as housing, mental health, and nutrition support.