As Covid restrictions ease and Redmond schools return to normal, search is on for volunteers

(Update: Adding video, comments from district staff, volunteer)

Jefferson County schools, meanwhile, 'not struggling at all' to find volunteers

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond School District is dealing with a post-Covid shortage of volunteers. The district is looking for volunteers in all roles -- from reading to students to being a part of the construction tech program.

Over the last two years, the district has seen about 1,200 volunteers. The district has a need for volunteers in 13 schools.

In recent years, because of Covid restrictions, it was difficult to get people into buildings. And with restrictions now eased, the district is looking bring back parents and other helpers.

"We'll take volunteers in whatever building they'd like to work in, really at every level, elementary through through high school," Superintendent Dr. Charan Cline said Wednesday.

Cline said they serve about 7,000 students.

Casey Hurt is a music teacher volunteer and art of an organization called Music Life, providing lessons.

"The hope was that we would come in and be a support and really like take some weight off of the teachers," Hurt said. "What's really started to happen is that the teachers are getting really involved within the music program as well."

This is the first time the organization has been at John Tuck Elementary School.

Even though classroom learning has mostly returned to normal, there are still some health regulations in place for volunteers.

"There are some restrictions," Charan said. "Folks who work in our buildings either have to have been vaccinated or to have signed a form saying it's against their religious beliefs to be vaccinated."

There may also be a background check, and the commitment can be as much or as little time as someone has.

Redmond schools Public Information Officer Holly Brown said, "Some of our volunteers come like one day a month, or one day a week. It's really whatever works best for them. So there's a lot of flexibility in what their interests are."

Hurt said, "To be able to see music planted into the young minds and see how these see they're already sprouting and growing has been incredible. It's it's such an important part, I think, of an education as a whole."

In contrast to Redmond, the Jefferson County School District reports that its schools are seeing high numbers of volunteers.

"This is the most volunteers we've seen this year," Communications Coordinator Joseph Prechtl said. "We are not struggling at all with volunteers."

And Bend-La Pine Schools representatives said they have seen a great interest in volunteering since they were allowed in schools again last spring.