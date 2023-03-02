Skip to Content
‘Read Across America Day’ celebrated in fun fashion at Redmond schools

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- "Read Across America Day" is celebrated at schools around the country every March 2nd, the birthday of the children's author best known as "Dr. Seuss."

Carly Keenan was on hand Thursday as leadership students from Redmond's Obsidian Middle School took the bus and visited Vern Patrick Elementary to read to the assembled younger kids, most of whom were wearing big, striped Dr. Seuss hats (think 'Cat in the Hat').

Police officers, firefighters and even Smokey Bear also were on hand to be guest readers.

