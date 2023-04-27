OCCU opens new Redmond branch, first in Central Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- OCCU is excited to announce the opening of a new branch in Redmond. The branch is OCCU’s thirteenth location and its first in the Central Oregon region.

Located at 875 Rimrock Way, Suite 100, Redmond, OR, 97756, the full-service branch is open Monday through Saturday and offers all the traditional financial services, including checking and savings accounts, mortgage lending, investment services and insurance services.

To expand service options, the location features both drive-through and walk-up interactive teller machines (ITMs), which facilitate video calls to OCCU representatives to offer additional support and handle more complex transactions than traditional ATMs.

“Expanding into Redmond is a big step as OCCU extends its service area into one of Oregon’s fastest-growing, most dynamic and vibrant regions,” said Ron Neumann, OCCU president & CEO. “We look forward to becoming active members of the Redmond community, serving our current members and welcoming new members, too.”

The opening of the Redmond branch was commemorated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 11 facilitated by the Redmond Chamber of Commerce and was also celebrated with the community through a food drive called “Five Cans for Five Grand,” where local residents who donated at least five canned goods at participating auto dealerships became eligible for $5,000 off their next OCCU-administered auto loan.

In alignment with OCCU’s vision to enrich lives, branch staff have volunteered to pack meals at NeighborImpact, a Central Oregon nonprofit providing resources to locals experiencing homelessness, and OCCU Foundation, the credit union’s philanthropic arm, provided a $50,000 grant in 2022 to support the development of an on-campus library at the Ronald McDonald House Charities Bend House at St. Charles Bend.

About OCCU

OCCU is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with more than $3 billion in assets. Founded in Eugene, OR, in 1956, OCCU has an expanding network of branches and web tools to provide its more than 260,000 member-owners with a full suite of financial services. Membership is open to anyone living or working in 28 Oregon counties or anywhere in Washington. Learn more at MyOCCU.org.

Note: The credit union has adopted “OCCU” as our official name to better represent our Pacific Northwest regional service area.