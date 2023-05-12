Planned Redmond road closures and delays update: May 14-20

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays update for the week of May 14-20.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

ONGOING CLOSURES:

W Deschutes Ave from SW 8th St to SW 9th St and SW 9th St from W Deschutes Ave to SW Cascade Ave – Single lane closures thru Wednesday, May 24.

NW Canal Blvd from NW Larch Ave to North of the NW Maple Ave Overpass – Single lane closure thru Friday, May 26.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

SW 27th St from SW Wickiup Ave to S Canal Blvd will have intermittent closures for asphalt repairs. Please use detours or alternate routes.

SW Indian Ave from SW 11th St to SW Veterans Way will be closed for concrete ADA work. Please use detours or an alternate route.

NE Larch Ave from NE 9th St to NE 5th St will have lane disruptions for asphalt repairs. Please use caution in the area.

Routine sewer line and stormwater cleanouts will be occurring throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Thermoplastic installation as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections around the City. Please exercise caution during temporary lane closures.

Asphalt crack seal operations will be occurring throughout the City as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Fire hydrant flow testing will be occurring at certain locations in the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes. Please use caution in areas where water runoff occurs.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

