Planned Redmond road closures and delays update: May 14-20
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays update for the week of May 14-20.
City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.
ONGOING CLOSURES:
- W Deschutes Ave from SW 8th St to SW 9th St and SW 9th St from W Deschutes Ave to SW Cascade Ave – Single lane closures thru Wednesday, May 24.
- NW Canal Blvd from NW Larch Ave to North of the NW Maple Ave Overpass – Single lane closure thru Friday, May 26.
CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:
- SW 27th St from SW Wickiup Ave to S Canal Blvd will have intermittent closures for asphalt repairs. Please use detours or alternate routes.
- SW Indian Ave from SW 11th St to SW Veterans Way will be closed for concrete ADA work. Please use detours or an alternate route.
- NE Larch Ave from NE 9th St to NE 5th St will have lane disruptions for asphalt repairs. Please use caution in the area.
- Routine sewer line and stormwater cleanouts will be occurring throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
- Thermoplastic installation as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections around the City. Please exercise caution during temporary lane closures.
- Asphalt crack seal operations will be occurring throughout the City as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
- Fire hydrant flow testing will be occurring at certain locations in the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes. Please use caution in areas where water runoff occurs.
NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.
Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.