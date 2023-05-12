Skip to Content
Planned Redmond road closures and delays update: May 14-20

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays update for the week of May 14-20.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

ONGOING CLOSURES:

  • W Deschutes Ave from SW 8th St to SW 9th St and SW 9th St from W Deschutes Ave to SW Cascade Ave – Single lane closures thru Wednesday, May 24. 
  • NW Canal Blvd from NW Larch Ave to North of the NW Maple Ave Overpass – Single lane closure thru Friday, May 26.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

  • SW 27th St from SW Wickiup Ave to S Canal Blvd will have intermittent closures for asphalt repairs.  Please use detours or alternate routes.
  • SW Indian Ave from SW 11th St to SW Veterans Way will be closed for concrete ADA work. Please use detours or an alternate route.
  • NE Larch Ave from NE 9th St to NE 5th St will have lane disruptions for asphalt repairs.  Please use caution in the area.
  • Routine sewer line and stormwater cleanouts will be occurring throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
  • Thermoplastic installation as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections around the City. Please exercise caution during temporary lane closures.
  • Asphalt crack seal operations will be occurring throughout the City as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
  • Fire hydrant flow testing will be occurring at certain locations in the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes. Please use caution in areas where water runoff occurs.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.

