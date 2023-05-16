Marijuana dispensaries open for public comment tonight at Redmond City Council meeting

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond City Council will have a workshop tonight at Redmond City Hall beginning at 6 p.m.

The topic at hand that's open for public comment is a discussion for Redmond to open its first ever marijuana dispensary.

Twice before, city leaders have turned down marijuana dispensaries. But with a new, yet familiar mayor, Ed Fitch, the discussion will evolve.

