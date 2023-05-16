Skip to Content
May 15, 2023
Marijuana dispensaries open for public comment tonight at Redmond City Council meeting

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond City Council will have a workshop tonight at Redmond City Hall beginning at 6 p.m.

The topic at hand that's open for public comment is a discussion for Redmond to open its first ever marijuana dispensary.

Twice before, city leaders have turned down marijuana dispensaries. But with a new, yet familiar mayor, Ed Fitch, the discussion will evolve.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield will be speaking with Fitch about why he feels the time is now for Redmond to make this move into the marijuana industry. He'll have his report tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.

