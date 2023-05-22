Skip to Content
Redmond
Air Force ‘Huey’ helicopter to land at Redmond HS for a visit, special message to graduates

The UH-1N is a light-lift utility helicopter used to support various missions. The primary missions include: airlift of emergency security forces, security and surveillance of off-base nuclear weapons convoys, and distinguished visitor airlift
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond residents may hear the chopping of a U.S. Air Force UH-1N Huey Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. as it lands in the Redmond High School practice fields to visit staff and students and to give a special message to graduates. 

The Redmond School District has coordinated with the Air Force to arrange this visit with a team from the 341st Missile Wing from Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana. 

