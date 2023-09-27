Praxis Health’s High Lakes to expand in Redmond, opening new urgent care center next week

(Update: Adding video, comments from Praxis' Central Oregon regional administrator)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – High Lakes Urgent Care - Praxis Health announced Wednesday next week's grand opening of a new Urgent Care location that "will expand our team and provide more high-quality health care services for our community."

"We consistently hear from our Redmond and Sisters patients that it's difficult to drive to Bend for their urgent care services" Becca Mataya, Praxis Health's regional administrator for Central Oregon, told us Thursday.

Praxis Health will be one of at least three clinics offering urgent care in Redmond, with Summit Health and Best Med already having locations in the city.

The new urgent care center is being added to the existing High Lakes primary care building.

"Our urgent care will be able to do higher-acuity care for our patients like bone breaks, concussions, things like that," Mataya said.

Initially, the Redmond location will be open six days a week, closing on Sundays.

"Our intention is to add in Sundays so that we have a full weekend after a couple of months. But to start with, we want to be confident in the care that we're delivering, so we're starting with six days a week," Mataya explained.

Praxis currently employs nearly 1,000 employees across Oregon, Washington and Idaho.

With the new opening, Praxis in Redmond also is adding three new providers and six additional staff.

"We already own the building we're occupying," Mataya said. "Supplies and equipment are already a part of our primary care operations, so, it's really just a labor cost."

Here's the full announcement from the health care organization:

Beginning next Wednesday, the High Lakes Redmond Urgent Care location will share the same facilities as High Lakes Redmond, located at 645 NW Fourth Street.

This expansion marks the continued growth of Praxis Health ( gopraxishealth.com) , Oregon’s largest, independent medical group, recently voted Best Medical Group 2023 in Central Oregon for the sixth year in a row (The Source Weekly) and winner of The Community Choice Award of The Best Medical Group 2023 in Bend (The Bend Bulletin).

High Lakes is focused on providing the highest possible level of compassionate, individualized care. As an organization that is family-owned and operated, we believe in the importance of delivering community-oriented care through accessible services that optimize the health and quality of life for all persons.

We recognize that patients’ trust in their health care professionals is extremely valuable to clinical practice, ensuring that their personal needs are placed at the forefront. We are excited that this expansion will help provide on-site, team-based urgent care for all our patients.

Praxis Health is rooted in our local communities and our goal is to remain connected to the people and places as we continue to grow. We promise to continue to deliver outstanding, personalized care to all of our patients while honoring the needs of each community that we serve. For more information about us, please visit our website at HighLakesHealthCare.com .

"The addition of our Bend Urgent Care in 2018 has contributed to the positive experience of our primary care patients," said Becca Mataya, Regional Administrator. "We were able to increase access for our patients extending into the evenings and weekends; offer a lower cost option for care; and allow for seamless continuity of care and information between patients’ PCP and their immediate care services.

"We are delighted to bring this same level of service to our Redmond community. We are pleased to now serve the Redmond, Sisters, and outlying areas so patients do not have to travel to Bend to receive the high level of care delivered at High Lakes Urgent Care," Mataya added.