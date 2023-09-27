Redmond School District celebrates students who were awarded academic honors by College Board

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Students at Redmond and Ridgeview High Schools earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These programs celebrate students' hard work in high school and showcase their strong academic performance.

The academic honors for rural area, Black, Indigenous, and/or Latino students are an opportunity for students to share their strong academic achievements with colleges and scholarship programs that are seeking to recruit diverse talent.

At Redmond High School, Lillian Moons, Brooklyn Hartfield, and Simeon Lovric received the National Rural and Small Town Award and at Ridgeview High School, Brooklyn Harvey received the National Hispanic Recognition Award and John Brundage received the National Rural and Small Town Award.

“We are proud of our students and realize the commitment they have made to learning,” said Audrey Haugan, RHS principal. “These students are clearly dedicated and passionate about their education, and we could not be more proud of their successes. This award is a testament to that hard work and dedication and we celebrate this success with them at Redmond High School.”

The criteria for eligible students include:

· GPA of 3.5 or higher.

· PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 assessment scores that are within the top 10% of assessment takers in each state for each award program or earned a score of 3 or higher on 2 or more AP Exams in 9th and 10th grade.

· Attend school in a rural area or small town, or identify as African American/Black, Hispanic American/Latino, or Indigenous/Native.

Eligible students are invited to apply on BigFuture during their sophomore or junior year and are awarded at the start of the next school year in time to share their achievements in high school as they plan for the future. At the same time, colleges and organizations using College Board’s Student Search Service™ can connect directly with awardees during the recruitment process.

“It’s becoming increasingly hard for students to be ‘seen’ during the college recruitment process. We’re exceptionally proud of the National Recognition Programs for celebrating students who are at times overlooked but have shown their outstanding academic abilities,” said Tarlin Ray, senior vice president of BigFuture® at College Board. “This is a benefit not only for students but also for colleges and universities committed to recruiting diverse and talented students.”