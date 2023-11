RTC ( Rizk Transportation Co. ), a family-owned Redmond business gave back to the community once again Friday with its fourth annual Turkey Drive, handing out 100 boxes full of a Thanksgiving meal's elements to those for whom it means so much, Bola Gbadebo reports.

