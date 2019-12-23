Sisters Meat burglary suspect caught on camera, arrested

Sisters

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Thanks to an anonymous tip and security video, a 22-year-old Sisters man was arrested Monday after an early-morning break-in at the Sisters Meat and Smokehouse, during which he apparently changed his clothes and returned for more meats, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies were dispatched around 4:20 a.m. to the report of a burglary in progress at the business on South Spruce Street, Sgt. Deke DeMars said.

When deputies arrived, the suspect already had fled, having stolen several meats and products, DeMars said, including bratwurst, ribs, hamburger meat and Coati brand salami.

The suspect, described as a tall, slender male, was caught on video surveillance breaking into the building, DeMars said.

Later, the sheriff’s office received an anonymous report that Raymond Seekell Jr. was a possible suspect in the break-in. DeMars said deputies used "several investigative methods” to determine he was indeed the suspect.

Originally, deputies believed there may have been two people involved in the crime, DeMars said. But deputies learned that after the break-in, Seekell left the view of the camera, changed his clothes and returned a second time. There are no other suspects being sought.

Seekell was taken to the county jail in Bend and booked on second-degree charges of burglary, theft and criminal trespass. He was booked into the jail around 2:40 p.m. and released on his own recognizance less than an hour later, officials said.