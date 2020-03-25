City of Sisters outlines latest COVID-19 actions

Sisters

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Sisters is taking steps to limit exposure to and spread of COVID-19. Listed below are new and existing measures the city is taking:

Cliff Clemens Park play structure is closed to the public until further notice.

Barclay Park restrooms will be closed until further notice.

Open space at City Parks will remain open, as well as public restrooms as those locations. Social distancing of six feet or more must be maintained when using these public spaces.

Creekside Campground will not open in April.

The Recycle Center will close on Thursday, March 26 th at 4:00 pm until further notice.

at 4:00 pm until further notice. Curbside garbage, recycle and yard debris collection will continue as normal with some exceptions for large pickups, contact Republic Services to learn more.

Deschutes County’s Fryrear Road Transfer Station will continue to operate; check ahead to confirm times.

A webpage has been established to help direct business owners to small business resources:

www.ci.sisters.or.us/business/page/covid-19-small-business-resources

City Hall is closed to the public until April 15 th .

. All standing advisory board and committee meetings and activities are cancelled until April 15 th .

. Scheduled City Council meetings will continue to occur. Meetings can be accessed via telephone at 844-802-5555, Access Code 399434. City Council Chambers will be open to the public for the meetings with social distancing imposed. We are asking the public to access meetings by phone if possible.

We will not be enforcing water shut-offs to ensure people have critical access to water.

All essential City services will continue, citizens may experience periodic delays as staff are working on a staggered schedule. Continue to check our website for updates and changes to City operations. www.ci.sisters.or.us/coronavirus

For the most current information, please subscribe to our e-notifications at: www.ci.sisters.or.us/newsletter/subscriptions