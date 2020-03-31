City of Sisters provides COVID-19 update
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Sisters is taking steps to limit exposure to and spread of COVID-19 and limit economic impact to its citizens. Listed below are new and existing measures the city is taking:
- The city will not shut off any water and wastewater services ensuring the community continue to receive essential utility services during this global health pandemic. City will not charge delinquency/late fees. Utility fees for service that are not paid will roll to the next month’s bill.
- Creekside Campground and the RV Dump Station are closed.
- The Recycle Center is closed until further notice. Deschutes County’s Fryrear Road Transfer Station will continue to operate; check ahead to confirm times.
- Curbside garbage, recycle and yard debris collection will continue as normal with some exceptions for large pickups, contact Republic Services to learn more.
- Trash will be collected in the cart or in closed bags beside the cart only. No loose waste at this time please. Bags cannot exceed 50 pounds.
- Recycling and Yard Waste must be in the cart only. Please do not pile material such as cardboard on top or on the ground for now.
- Bulk Waste pick-ups have been temporarily suspended, i.e. couches, mattresses, appliances.
- Spring Clean-up Event scheduled in May has been postponed, to avoid direct interaction between employees and the public, and new date will be posted as soon as this situation starts to turn.
- City Hall is closed to the public until April 30th.
- The Planning Commission (April 16th) and City Council meetings (April 8th and April 22nd) will occur. Meetings can be accessed via telephone at 844-802-5555, Access Code 399434. All other standing board and committee meetings are canceled in April.
- Support for Local Businesses can be found at Central Oregon SOS.
- KTVZ is maintaining an OPEN4BIZ site available at no charge to businesses.
All essential city services will continue, citizens may experience periodic delays as staff are working on a staggered schedule. Continue to check our website for updates and changes to City operations. www.ci.sisters.or.us/coronavirus.
For the most current information, please subscribe to our e-notifications at: www.ci.sisters.or.us/newsletter/subscriptions
