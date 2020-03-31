City of Sisters provides COVID-19 update

Sisters

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Sisters is taking steps to limit exposure to and spread of COVID-19 and limit economic impact to its citizens. Listed below are new and existing measures the city is taking:

The city will not shut off any water and wastewater services ensuring the community continue to receive essential utility services during this global health pandemic. City will not charge delinquency/late fees. Utility fees for service that are not paid will roll to the next month’s bill.

Creekside Campground and the RV Dump Station are closed.

The Recycle Center is closed until further notice. Deschutes County’s Fryrear Road Transfer Station will continue to operate; check ahead to confirm times.

Curbside garbage, recycle and yard debris collection will continue as normal with some exceptions for large pickups, contact Republic Services to learn more.

Trash will be collected in the cart or in closed bags beside the cart only. No loose waste at this time please. Bags cannot exceed 50 pounds.

Recycling and Yard Waste must be in the cart only. Please do not pile material such as cardboard on top or on the ground for now.

Bulk Waste pick-ups have been temporarily suspended, i.e. couches, mattresses, appliances.

Spring Clean-up Event scheduled in May has been postponed, to avoid direct interaction between employees and the public, and new date will be posted as soon as this situation starts to turn.

City Hall is closed to the public until April 30 th .

. The Planning Commission (April 16 th ) and City Council meetings (April 8 th and April 22 nd ) will occur. Meetings can be accessed via telephone at 844-802-5555, Access Code 399434. All other standing board and committee meetings are canceled in April.

) and City Council meetings (April 8 and April 22 ) will occur. Meetings can be accessed via telephone at 844-802-5555, Access Code 399434. All other standing board and committee meetings are canceled in April. Support for Local Businesses can be found at Central Oregon SOS.

KTVZ is maintaining an OPEN4BIZ site available at no charge to businesses.

All essential city services will continue, citizens may experience periodic delays as staff are working on a staggered schedule. Continue to check our website for updates and changes to City operations. www.ci.sisters.or.us/coronavirus.

For the most current information, please subscribe to our e-notifications at: www.ci.sisters.or.us/newsletter/subscriptions