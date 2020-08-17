City of Sisters chosen to host AmeriCorps participant

Sisters

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Sisters was recently selected to host a Resource Assistance for Rural Environments (RARE) AmeriCorps participant. The term of service will begin in September and run through July of 2021.

We are happy to introduce Emily Shoup as our RARE Assistant Community Engagement and Program Coordinator. Emme graduated from Portland State University in June of 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in Community Development with an emphasis on sustainable food systems, public health, and urban planning. Emme will be moving to Sisters in early September.

The Assistant Community Engagement and Program Coordinator position will address a multitude of needs through various projects both in the City of Sisters and Sisters Country.

Ms. Shoup will be working in partnership with the Community Development Department to update the Comprehensive plan; she will assist the Vision Implementation Coordinator with the Sisters Country Vision and help facilitate community outreach for both the Vision and Comprehensive Plan. Ms. Shoup will be a critical team member on both projects.

The mission of the Resource Assistance for Rural Environments (RARE) Program is to increase the capacity of rural communities to improve their economic, social, and environmental conditions, through the assistance of trained graduate-level members who live and work in communities for 11 months.

Members assist communities and agencies in the development and implementation of plans for achieving a sustainable natural resource base and improving rural economic conditions while gaining community building and leadership skills.

RARE is an AmeriCorps program administered through the University of Oregon.

RARE AmeriCorps has been in operation since 1994. RARE AmeriCorps has been supported over the years by grants from the Corporation for National & Community Service (AmeriCorps), The Ford Family Foundation, the University of Oregon, the Oregon Food Bank, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Oregon Department of Transportation, and other agencies. In addition, each participating community provides $23,500 to help place, train, and support a full-time RARE member.

The City of Sisters received a $10,000 grant from The Ford Family Foundation to partially fund the RARE position. The Ford Family Foundation was established in 1957 by Kenneth W. and Hallie E. Ford. Its mission is “successful citizens and vital rural communities” in Oregon and Siskiyou County, California. The Foundation is located in Roseburg, Oregon, with a Scholarship office in Eugene.