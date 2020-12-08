Forest Service sells 31 acres in Sisters for $2.81 million to fund new ranger station

Sisters

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The U.S. Forest Service has sold a 31.56-acre parcel off U.S. Highway 20 in Sisters for $2.81 million to help fund a new Sisters Ranger District station, Compass Commercial announced Tuesday.

Brokers Robert Raimondi, CCIM and Graham Dent, Partner with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services represented the Forest Service in the deal.

The Forest Service sold the property to finance the construction of a new ranger station building on the parcel they will retain, located at the intersection of Highway 20 and South Pine Street.

“The Deschutes National Forest is excited to use the proceeds from the sale of this parcel to assist in replacing the ranger station in coming years," Deschutes National Forest Supervisor Holly Jewkes said in the Compass news release.

"A new ranger station will allow for continued customer service and stewardship of the Sisters Ranger District into the future,” she added.

The Forest Service land deal started four years ago, with over 66 acres of land for sale. The amount of land for sale grew to be about 80 acres, which later was split into three parcels, one of which was sold in 2019.

Three Sisters Holdings LLC bought the 18-acre parcel to the north for $1.5 million in the spring of last year. The buyer is affiliated with Kevin Spencer of Empire Construction and Development and detailed plans at the time to offer 2.5-acre industrial lots.

“The Forest Service approached this as a true team effort," Raimondi said of the latest sale. "They educated us, and the City of Sisters came to the table and gave it a priority.”

Dent added, “This was an exciting process to be a part of. This project will be a catalyst for the growth of downtown Sisters and will deliver much-needed developable land to the community.”

Developer PX2 Investments, LLC, a Sisters-based development group, acquired the 31.5-acre parcel.

Although no specific development plans have been disclosed, the buyers were successful in obtaining zoning changes in October that would allow for a mix of residential multi-family, commercial and industrial development.

Tim Kizziar, principal broker with Stellar Realty NW in Sisters, represented the buyers.