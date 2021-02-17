May bond measure would replace crowded Sisters Elementary School

Sisters

District is seeking $33.8 million in funding to build the school

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sisters Elementary School has become so crowded that hallways and old storage closets have become makeshift work spaces for students.

“I have groups of students who are learning in closets," Principal Joan Warburg said Wednesday. "I have students learning in hallways, and it hurts my heart to see students out in a hallway learning, when you really want them in a space that’s a learning environment.”

The Sisters School District is asking Sisters voters on the May 18 ballot to approve a $33.8 million bond measure that would build the new K-5 elementary school between the current Sisters Middle School and High School, while also funding other projects.

Sisters Elementary School only has room for 18 classrooms, but has 19 classes worth of students, according to Warburg. The school had to bring in portable classrooms and kick out the Sisters Park and Recreation pre-school program to make room for its students.

Warburg said the new bond would not cost taxpayers any extra money because it would replace the current high school bond measure that taxpayers have been paying for.

Warburg told NewsChannel 21 that if the bond is approved and the new school is built, the old school could become a community center.

The new school would have 27 classrooms and would have room for fifth-graders. They currently attend Sisters Middle School, because there is no space at the elementary school.

Mylee Card is a comprehensive distance learning teacher at the school and also parent of a third-grader. As you'd expect, she supports the measure.

“In order for us to do our jobs effectively, we need new space,” Card said.

Card also said she liked the idea of her son being able to stay in elementary school once he becomes a fifth-grader, instead of spending his days at the middle school.

Warburg said the school be built as soon as the fall of 2023 if the measure is approved this spring.