Sisters Folk Festival announces My Own Two Hands ‘Moving Beyond’ award winners

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Sisters Folk Festival is getting ready to host its largest annual fundraiser and community arts celebration, My Own Two Hands, taking place Friday and Saturday, April 29 & 30.

Proceeds from the event support SFF’s mission of strengthening community and transforming lives through music and art. Awards will be presented to the artists during the fundraiser festivities. It is with great excitement that we announce this year’s My Own Two Hands awards of excellence.

Theme – Amelia O'Dougherty's original watercolor, Spring Portal (framed by Sisters Gallery and Frame Shop, a MOTH Framing Sponsor), was chosen for the 2022 My Own Two Hands poster art. Amelia shares, “I have spent the last two years exploring the concept of portals in my creative process. I love the idea of being transported and transformed by simple moments, and I use these portals as a safe place to go in challenging times. I share them with the hope that others can experience their own transportation and reflection. I believe we are collectively in a constant state of Moving Beyond, and that the beauty of art is how it allows us to simultaneously reflect on portals of the past, sit in the magic of the present moment, and propel ourselves forward into another spring.”

Awards of Merit:

Paul Alan Bennett, watercolor, Blue Flower

Glen Corbett, original wood cut on arches paper, Sisters

Jill Neal, watercolor, Rounding Home

Lois Pendleton, triptych mixed media collage, Glide on Peace Train

Americana Folk Award - Courtney Parker, pencil, Wild And Free

Spirit of Giving Award – A Sisters High School woodshop volunteer of 10 years, Gabrielle Franke commutes from the Salem area to support SHS students in their creative endeavors. She has donated to the My Own Two Hands art auction since 2017.

Ben Westlund Advocate for the Arts Award - Aaron Switzer

Aaron Switzer started the Source Weekly in 1997 as an arts, entertainment and cultural publication for Central Oregon -- and in spite of the many threats to journalism endured since then -- it is now celebrating its 25th anniversary this summer. Aaron's commitment to elevating the arts and culture of this community continues not only through the stories the Source produces on music, art, culture, the outdoors and more every single week, but also through his work producing events like Oregon WinterFest, SummerFest and other free events where local artists can put their works on display. On top of that, the Source is a regular sponsor of artists, art events and community cultural events.

My Own Two Hands donated art will be on display and available for online bidding beginning April 22 during the Sisters Fourth Friday Art Stroll, 4:00-7:00 pm. Art can be viewed the art at the Campbell Gallery at Sisters Art Works, The Barn, Bedouin, Wildflower Studio, Paulina Springs Books, Sisters Gallery & Frame Shop, Sisters Coffee Company, Clearwater Gallery, and Hood Avenue Art during the stroll. Art lovers are highly encouraged to stop by the various art host locations to see the amazing art work that has been so generously donated by the talented 2022 MOTH artists.

On Friday, April 29 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm the entire community is invited to celebrate the arts at a free event! The evening will include a new public art unveiling in front of the Sisters Art Works building (204 W. Adams Ave.), music by True Loves, delicious eats from the kitchen of Oliver Lemon's, family-friendly art-centered activities, Sisters student performances, and the opportunity to view MOTH artwork that will be auctioned the following evening, Saturday, April 30.

Tickets for the Saturday, April 30 art auction and party are on sale now. Tickets are $90 which includes a catered dinner, drinks, live music by the True Loves and an evening of fun and community. The party will take place at the Sisters Art Works venue under a big tent. To reserve your spot, go to https://sffmoth2022.ggo.bid, then click on the “Get Started” button to register through Greater Giving. You’ll then be able to add tickets to your cart. If you prefer a more personal touch, feel free to call Teresa at 541-588-7065 and she’ll get you registered!

High quality photos of the artwork will be featured on SFF’s website, sistersfolkfestival.org, for viewing and online bids can be placed as early as Friday, April 22 at 4:00 pm. Follow Sisters Folk Festival on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for up-to-date event information.