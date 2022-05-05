In-person community dining returns to Sisters on Tuesdays in support of area’s older adults

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Council on Aging of Central Oregon announced Thursday that is has reopened its in-person dining program for seniors each Tuesday at the Sisters Community Church, located at 1300 McKenzie Highway, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

On Wednesdays and Thursdays, lunches will continue to be offered drive-through style, from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m., and seniors can drive through the parking lot to pick up a meal on those days.

Please join us! No need to make a reservation for any of the free lunch meals.

The in-person meal provides a wonderful hot lunch and the opportunity for adults 60+ to socialize and engage with friends and neighbors. Programs, activities, and information about health, community resources, and nutrition will accompany the Tuesday lunches.

“These community meals are essential in offering both nutritional support and social connection—and ensuring that our older adult neighbors feel remembered, honored, and valued,” said Susan Rotella, executive director for the Council on Aging. “As the cost of food continues to rise and the impacts of social isolation due to the pandemic are realized, our community dining programs will provide a supportive financial and social bridge for our Sisters neighbors.”

May Activity Calendar

May 10th: Learn about the Council on Aging’s programs and services

Learn about the Council on Aging’s programs and services May 17th: Learn about the history of the Sisters Rodeo

Learn about the history of the Sisters Rodeo May 24th: Hear music from the Sisters Ukulele Group

Hear music from the Sisters Ukulele Group May 31st: Musical performance by Bill Sterling + May birthday celebrations

Our community dining programs target adults age 60 and older who are in greatest social and economic need. Central Oregon residents are welcomed and encouraged to support the Council on Aging’s community meal program. To make a donation, visit www.councilonaging.org/donate.

For more information on available resources for older adults please call the Council on Aging at (541) 678-5483, visit the Council on Aging website at www.councilonaging.org, and follow the Council on Aging’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CouncilOnAgingOfCentralOregon.

About the Council on Aging of Central Oregon

Since 1975, the Council on Aging has served as the designated Area Agency on Aging for Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties, offering adults aged 60 and older and their loved ones a range of support services. A non-profit organization, the Council on Aging advocates for, empowers and guides older adults and their loved ones to live with independence and well-being in age-friendly communities — places where infrastructure, policies and practices are developed to make the community livable, accessible and responsive to the needs of people of all ages, especially older adults.

Phone: (541) 678-5483

Website: www.councilonaging.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/CouncilOnAgingOfCentralOregon