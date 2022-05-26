City of Sisters working on parks master plan, inviting comments from residents

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Sisters is working on its Parks Master Plan and will provide two opportunities in June for local residents to share their thoughts about city parks.

Both dates will coincide with community events to help make it easier for local residents to engage and hopefully have fun at the same time.

The first is Sunday, June 5th at Fir Street Park from approximately 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM. This opportunity will coincide with the Sisters Farmers Market. The second occasion to comment is on Saturday, June 25th from approximately 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM. This opportunity will coincide with Sisters Folk Festivals’ free community concert, also at Fir Street Park.

“This is just one step in the public outreach process” said Project Manager Troy Rayburn. “About a dozen representatives from various local organizations that use our parks were previously interviewed.”

Initial comments received thus far include:

• City parks are clean and well maintained

Parks are well dispersed throughout the City and accessible

It's important to consider all age groups and abilities when it comes to parks

There will also be open houses later in the year for local residents to learn about the Parks Master Plan’s status and comment.

Periodic informational updates are available on the City website at: www.ci.sisters.or.us/community-development/page/2022-city-parks-master-plan-project