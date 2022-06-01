Sisters Farmers Market opens for season on Sunday

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sisters Farmers Market welcomes a brand new season starting Sunday, June 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shoppers can browse fresh Oregon strawberries, locally ranched meats and eggs, produce from local farms, and a variety of artisanal foods and handcrafts. The music of Derek Reynolds promises to get people's toes tapping.

Locals and visitors, shoppers and vendors alike appreciate the relaxed, friendly feeling of this uniquely small-town farmers market. "I just love the vibes of this market," said Aaron Naden. "It's a great way to end my week. We enjoy ourselves here."

Teens from the Sisters High School greenhouse club will be on hand for Opening Day featuring plant starts they have grown to sell. Shoppers can expect veggie starts for a "classic spring garden spread."

The selection of goods and foods is wide at Sisters Farmers Market. Shoppers will sip locally roasted coffee and locally brewed kombucha. Crisp greens and delicate spring carrots will be available, harvested about a mile from the market itself. Local honey, woodwork, personal care items, preserves, pickles, oils, vinegars, and jams will be on offer.

Some vendors change from week to week: for Opening Day, expect one-of-a-kind Alpaca wool creations, soy candles, Central Oregon-inspired artworks and maps—even locally baked dog treats. The market is notoriously dog-friendly.

Multi-instrumentalist Derek Reynolds comes to Sisters via Portland, Los Angeles, and the Midwest. With roots as a professional bass player, Reynolds will perform an acoustic singer-songwriter set featuring a combination of feel-good cover tunes and original songs, influenced by rock and reggae.

Every week, Sisters Farmers Market features a local nonprofit organization. For Opening Day, June 5th, two charities join in: Circle of Friends and Oregon Adaptive Sports.

Based in Sisters, Circle of Friends supports children and youth through one-on-one mentorships. "Ultimately, the outcome we are striving for is to create generational change, that ends the cycle of poverty experienced by our youth and their families," according to the organization. Learn more at circleoffriendsoregon.org or come meet them in person.

Folks in Central Oregon have probably seen Oregon Adaptive Sports participants zipping down the ski slopes of Hoodoo and Mt. Bachelor. The organization "envisions a day when everyone has access to the benefits of outdoor recreation, regardless of ability," providing year-round programs. Information and opportunities are available at oregonadaptivesports.org, or just stop by their market booth on June 5.

Sisters Farmers Market is conveniently located a half block north of Cascade Avenue/Highway 20 in historic downtown Sisters, Oregon—close to the Western town's fabled shops, restaurants, food carts, and sightseeing.

Fir Street Park hosts the market. Located at the corner of Main Avenue and Fir Street, the park features a charming bandshell called the Songbird Stage, familiar to audiences of Sisters Folk Festival, and a splash pad for kids to play in on hot days.

Sisters Farmers Market brings fun and food to all ages, at a variety of income levels. The delicious local produce grown by local farmers can be purchased using SNAP/EBT. Shoppers using SNAP can double their money, up to $20 each market day, through a program called Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB).

Additionally, older folks and participants in the Women, Infants & Children (WIC) program may receive checks from the Oregon Farm Direct Nutrition Program. Those FDNP checks are accepted at Sisters Farmers Market, too.

That's a whole lot of acronyms. What it boils down to is this: stop by the Info Booth when you arrive, and the market’s staff and volunteers can help turn all those capital letters into tokens. These tokens can be spent at a variety of market booths.

Sisters Farmers Market takes place Sundays from the beginning of June all the way to the first week of October, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Fir Street Park. The market is a program of Seed to Table Oregon, a Sisters-based nonprofit organization. For more information, or to sign up as a volunteer or vendor, see sistersfarmersmarket.com.