Sisters
‘Patch paving’ work begins Monday night on U.S. Highway 20 in Sisters

ODOT
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – U.S. Highway 20 (West Cascade Avenue) through Sisters will be patch paved between Locust Street and Pine Street beginning Monday night, ODOT said Friday.

Patch paving repairs and preserves sections of road, and is part of routine highway maintenance. 

Crews will be working overnight Monday through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. During construction, traffic will be flagged through one lane while the other lane is being patched. Expect up to 20 minute delays.  

Please use caution with driving through the work zone, and watch for crews working on the road. 

