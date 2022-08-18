FS road work continues next week; repairs planned on road to Three Creek Lake

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes National Forest road crew plans to continue road repairs next week, as operations move to Forest Service Road 16 on the Sisters Ranger District.

This route provides access to the Three Creek Lake area. Work will be focused on repairing pavement edges and patching potholes.

The work is slated to begin next Monday and tentatively scheduled to last through the week. The road repairs are scheduled for the paved stretch of road between the National Forest boundary and where Forest Service Road 16 transitions to gravel.

Motorists can expect delays of up to 30 minutes during the work. Flaggers will be onsite to provide for public and worker safety. Please use caution if traveling in the area.

For more information, contact the Sisters Ranger District at (541) 549-7700.