Tickets for 2023 Sisters Folk Festival set to go on sale

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Tickets to the 2023 Sisters Folk Festival go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. The festival will take place Sept. 29 - Oct. 1, 2023 at seven venues around downtown Sisters.

Three-day all events tickets will be available through a tiered pricing model, with discounts given to those who purchase first. The initial 500 tickets will be offered at a $50 holiday discount for $175 (limit 2 per person); the next 800 tickets sold will be available at a $25 early bird discount for $200 per ticket (limit 4 per person); and the final round of tickets will be sold at the advance price of $225 per ticket. Tickets for youth ages 17 and under are $85 each.

The discounted tickets have sold out quickly in the past, so be sure to set a reminder.

Registration in the Americana Song Academy (Sept. 25 - 28, 2023) also opens the morning of Wednesday, December 14 at 10 a.m. The annual creative retreat will take place at the House on the Metolius with a handful of teaching artists from the SFF lineup. Registration is $700 per person and includes all instruction, meals and snacks.

Lodging is not provided; participants may camp on site for a nominal fee or find accommodations elsewhere. Participants must be at least 18 years old to enroll; 52 total spots are available.

SFF will begin making lineup announcements in the early spring and single day festival tickets will be available for purchase in mid-April.

Refunds are available through July 31, 2023; no refunds after Aug. 1, 2023. In the event of cancellation by SFF, full refunds will be offered to all ticket buyers.

Be sure to follow @SistersFolkFestival on Instagram and Facebook for updates and additional information. Tickets can be purchased online at www.AftonTickets.com/SFF2023tix.