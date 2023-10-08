Valuable connections: Sisters Harvest Faire brings together hundreds of vendors, people in the fall mindset

(Update: Adding video, comments from vendors)

'For us to be able to connect with the community is everything'

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In Sisters, people were getting into the fall mindset, even on a pretty warm weekend. In downtown Sisters. hundreds of people enjoyed Sunday's second day of the Sisters Harvest Faire.

The event has been a tradition on the second weekend of October for more than 40 years, and this year, nearly 180 vendors were on hand for you to purchase from. At the faire, there was quite a lot for visitors to shop, peruse and perhaps purchase. You could add pieces of Halloween or fall decorations to your home.

Sunriver Art Glass artist Pam Schroeder said, "It means a great deal" to be able to meet and interact with so many people.

"First of all, that I try to keep my prices low enough where I'm not so much paying -- they're not paying so much for my time as they are just for the materials,," Schroeder said.

"And that allows me to buy more materials," she added. "The second true compliment is if I have people come by who are also glass creators, who come by to take pictures."

And as always, there was plenty of art, jewelry and food on hand to check out, along with several food cart options.

Royal Juice Company Owner Samantha Royal said, "We really love doing events and face-to face marketing and getting to be in front of our customers. Actually, we love face to face, and we grow all of our own produce. So for us to be able to connect with the community is everything."