Sisters Library back open to the community after months of renovations

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Sisters community has its library back after months of renovations. Dozens of people woke up early Saturday morning for a public grand opening celebration of the library.

Many bookworms were eager to get inside and see all the books lined up and down the walls and what was new and improved.

"I come all the time, and I didn't ever really use the library until I came to Sisters," Sisters resident Nickie Hoppe said.

The Sisters Library has been under renovation for nine months and has a variety of upgrades and updates.

Sisters Branch operations supervisor Zoe Schumacher said, "Sisters Library is very much a focus point for the Sisters community. So even though we were in the tiny space, they still visit us, still utilized it, but now they have their building back and all the resources."

The renovation brings an all-new children’s discovery space, two new meeting and study rooms which was a request during the planning phase, as well as all-new public computers and updated Wi-Fi for high-speed internet.

Nickie Hoppe said, "The library was a wonderful space to begin with, but to see the changes that were made and taking everything into consideration, know how well used it is by adults and children, people of all ages -- it's just fantastic."

In November 2020, Deschutes County voters supported the library bond to expand and improve libraries across the county.