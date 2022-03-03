‘It seems so harmless’: Central Oregon teen speaks out after fentanyl overdose

All three Central Oregon counties have reported a spike in opioid overdoses

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- “When you’re doing it, it seems so harmless, and you’re like, ‘I’m fine. That could never happen to me’ -- until it happens.”

That’s what 17-year-old Gabby says about becoming addicted to drugs.

She recently shared her story of overdosing on fentanyl with NewsChannel 21, in hopes of bringing greater awareness about the dangers of synthetic opioids.

Gabby lives with her boyfriend in Prineville. She said on Friday, Feb. 4, they smoked three pills in three hours, while watching movies.

She called them “perks,” a short name for Percoset. She said she knew they were laced with fentanyl.

“Before, I had gotten the prescription ones, which supposedly don’t have (fentanyl) in them,” she said. “I had only used these ones a few times, and I wasn’t aware of how strong they were.”

She said when her boyfriend fell asleep, she decided to smoke more on her own. Then, she started feeling drowsy, a sign she was overdosing.

“My boyfriend said I made a weird noise, almost gurgling, like I was almost choking,” Gabby said.

That’s when her boyfriend’s parents called 911.

NewsChannel 21 Sunrise anchor/reporter Rhea Panela sat down with Gabby, her family and a local health director.

She will share the full story on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Actions for community partners:

Please immediately share harm reduction messaging with your clients [e.g., "We have heard about a possible increase in overdoses. [When using, please go slow and make sure you are around others. If you have access to Narcan, make sure everyone knows where it is and how to use it.”].

Ask clients if they have any information [e.g., “Have you seen an increase in overdoses? Any idea what might be causing it?”].

Do not add information to community messages that is not confirmed by county health officials. Be careful to not give information that can give people who use drugs (both licit and illicit) a false sense of security, increasing risk of morbidity and mortality.

Prevention:

The Central Oregon Public Health Overdose Team is issuing a warning to people who use drugs to take additional precautions. People who choose to use pills outside of a care plan developed with a health care provider, or who use other substances [e.g., heroin and/or methamphetamine] should take steps to reduce the risk of an overdose. Steps you can take to reduce an overdose are: