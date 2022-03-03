‘It seems so harmless’: Central Oregon teen speaks out after fentanyl overdose
All three Central Oregon counties have reported a spike in opioid overdoses
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- “When you’re doing it, it seems so harmless, and you’re like, ‘I’m fine. That could never happen to me’ -- until it happens.”
That’s what 17-year-old Gabby says about becoming addicted to drugs.
She recently shared her story of overdosing on fentanyl with NewsChannel 21, in hopes of bringing greater awareness about the dangers of synthetic opioids.
Gabby lives with her boyfriend in Prineville. She said on Friday, Feb. 4, they smoked three pills in three hours, while watching movies.
She called them “perks,” a short name for Percoset. She said she knew they were laced with fentanyl.
“Before, I had gotten the prescription ones, which supposedly don’t have (fentanyl) in them,” she said. “I had only used these ones a few times, and I wasn’t aware of how strong they were.”
She said when her boyfriend fell asleep, she decided to smoke more on her own. Then, she started feeling drowsy, a sign she was overdosing.
“My boyfriend said I made a weird noise, almost gurgling, like I was almost choking,” Gabby said.
That’s when her boyfriend’s parents called 911.
NewsChannel 21 Sunrise anchor/reporter Rhea Panela sat down with Gabby, her family and a local health director.
She will share the full story on NewsChannel 21 at Five.
Actions for community partners:
- Please immediately share harm reduction messaging with your clients [e.g., "We have heard about a possible increase in overdoses. [When using, please go slow and make sure you are around others. If you have access to Narcan, make sure everyone knows where it is and how to use it.”].
- Ask clients if they have any information [e.g., “Have you seen an increase in overdoses? Any idea what might be causing it?”].
- Do not add information to community messages that is not confirmed by county health officials. Be careful to not give information that can give people who use drugs (both licit and illicit) a false sense of security, increasing risk of morbidity and mortality.
Prevention:
The Central Oregon Public Health Overdose Team is issuing a warning to people who use drugs to take additional precautions. People who choose to use pills outside of a care plan developed with a health care provider, or who use other substances [e.g., heroin and/or methamphetamine] should take steps to reduce the risk of an overdose. Steps you can take to reduce an overdose are:
- Avoid any pills that are not prescribed by a medical provider.
- Be extremely cautious when using more than one substance at the same time, it is highly likely there is fentanyl in most drugs purchased on the street or over the internet.
- Don’t use alone – If you are going to use by yourself, call (800) 484-3731, NeverUseAlone.com. You will be asked for your first name, location, and the number you are calling from. An operator will stay on the line with you while you use. If you stop responding after using, the operator will notify emergency services of an "unresponsive person" at your location.
- Carry Naloxone, also known as the nasal spray Narcan, the only medication that can reverse an opioid overdose. You can obtain free Naloxone from most pharmacies throughout Central Oregon without a prescription.
- Carry fentanyl test strips and test all newly purchased substances before first use.
- Where can you obtain free test strips from harm reduction services?
- Crook County Public Health Department located at 375 NW Beaver Street, Suite 100, Prineville, Monday – Friday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Deschutes County Public Health Department at https://www.deschutes.org/health/page/syringe-exchange-program
- Jefferson County Public Health Department at 541-475-4456
Comments
1 Comment
Druggies get free stuff – “You can obtain free Naloxone from most pharmacies throughout Central Oregon without a prescription.” – which runs around $50 a dose that someone will pay for (taxpayers being forced to support recreational drug addiction) yet senior citizens get hosed for prescriptions to keep them alive. Interesting world we live in.