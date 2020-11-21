Wreaths Across America Day to still be observed locally, adjusted for COVID-19 limits

War-Military

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Wreaths Across America mission to Remember, Honor, Teach, continues as Central Oregon volunteers have been working hard to comply with local COVID-19 restrictions.

Thanks to assistance from local health and safety officials necessary amendments have been made for National Wreaths Across America Day – Saturday, Dec. 19.

The decision has been for a small number of volunteers to place the wreaths at Deschutes Memorial Gardens in Bend. Locally, fundraising continues toward the goal of full coverage of the 1,500 veterans’ wreaths needed to honor every servicemember laid to rest in 2021.

Wreath sponsorships are only $15, and can be sponsored directly at www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/OR0015P.

There are several Sponsorship Groups supporting the cemetery. These groups represent local civic, youth, and veteran organizations giving back within the community, and any sponsorships raised through these groups this year will benefit them now, when greatly needed, through the $5 back program: Bend Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Civil Air Patrol High Desert Squadron, and Boy Scouts of America Troop 25.

“Every $15 wreath sponsorship is a meaningful gift from a grateful American who knows what it means to serve and sacrifice for the freedoms we all enjoy,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “Whether the wreath is placed this December or next, know that your gift will be honored. We are so grateful to the good people of this great nation for participating in our mission to Remember, Honor and Teach.”

To stay informed about changes to Wreath Day events in your community, or to sponsor a wreath for a local hero, please visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/OR0015P

