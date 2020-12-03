Oregon Army recruiters to hold virtual career fair

War-Military

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- U.S. Army recruiters throughout Oregon and SW Washington are scheduled to host a virtual career fair on Thursday, Dec. 10, to educate interested individuals about full-time and part-time careers available in 150 different specialties throughout the U.S. Army.

To find out more about the Army’s virtual career fair throughout Oregon, or to request an interview, please visit the Indeed.com events page at https://events.indeed.com/event/69810/.

As part of the hiring event, Army recruiters will provide information about the benefits of military service, to include health insurance, retirement plans, training and education opportunities, and family support programs.

The Army offers a wide variety of career options, ranging from positions in logistics, transportation, engineering (construction), to information technology, the medical field and traditional combat roles. These options enhance the development of critical skills and experience for use in many careers outside the military.

Qualified applicants may be eligible for bonuses up to $40,000 or student loan reimbursement up to $65,000, depending on the selected occupation, length of the contract, and timeline for attending basic training.