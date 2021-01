War-Military

Bend native, Bend HS graduate and World War II fighter pilot Leon Devereaux Jr. died Thursday at the age of 97.

Devereaux shot down a Japanese "Betty Bomber" over Japan and was one of hundreds of pilots who flew over the USS Missouri when the Japanese surrendered in 1945.

He then worked for the Brooks Scanlon Lumber Company for nearly 40 years, also serving as a city councilor and mayor in 1968.