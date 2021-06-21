Wyden legislation would broaden access to mammograms for veterans

War-Military

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., on Monday announced legislative efforts to expand Department of Veterans Affairs mammogram screening eligibility to improve health services for veterans.

“It’s long past time to expand access to life-saving VA care and services.” Wyden said. “Women who have served may be at much higher risk of developing breast cancer and deserve access to early detection and treatment. Updating the VA’s guidelines for mammogram procedures will provide our nation’s veterans with the quality and preventative care they need to live healthy lives.”

The Supporting Expanded Review for Veterans in Combat Environments (SERVICE) Act would require the VA to conduct mammograms for all women who served in areas associated with burn pits and other toxic exposures regardless of age, symptoms or family history.

The VA’s current guidance for administering mammograms is outdated given the unique environments in which military members serve and the additional risk factors associated with these locations. The incidence of breast cancer in women veterans and military populations is estimated to be up to 40 percent higher than the general population according to a report from the National Institutes of Health.

The legislation has the support of leading Veteran Service Organizations including the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), the Wounded Warrior Project (WWP), the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and the American Legion.

The text of the legislation can be found here.