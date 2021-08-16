‘Right there with them’: Redmond Marine works to get translator out of Afghanistan
(Update: Adding video, interview with Marine)
'He's ultimately in imminent danger, every day'
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As Afghanistan’s capitol fell to the Taliban, one Redmond man's attention turned to his friend.
"Haji was there with them, in the dirt, going on every patrol, going on helo (helicopter) ops, right there with them taking fire,” Marine James Hurley told NewsChannel 21 on Monday.
Hurley served two tours totaling 12 months in Afghanistan. During one of his tours, his unit was aided for eight months by an Afghan translator named Haji.
"Even if we had, say, an app for translation, having that personal on-the-ground Afghan national to translate for us is a huge part of the mission," He said.
Hurley said Haji joked about coming to the U.S. eventually, but just a few months ago, it wasn't a joke any more.
"As we saw the withdrawal happening, we could see the imminent turmoil that was about to come to Afghanistan, the Taliban re-invasion -- we really started to pick up efforts," Hurley said.
But the process wasn't simple. His special immigration visa request was denied twice.
"The contractors that these interpreters worked through, the companies seemed to be, over the course of 10 years, dissolved or formed into other organizations," Hurley said.
And since Haji helped U.S. forces for more than 20 months, the clock is ticking to get him and his family out.
"He's ultimately in imminent danger, every day," Hurley said.
While the U.S. State Department works on stabilizing the situation at Kabul's airport, Hurley set up a GoFundMe for Haji, and it's already topped $20,000.
"The traffic to that was astonishing," he said.
But things became complicated again.
"I got an email Friday afternoon that the account withdrawing process was going to be temporarily locked until they could gather more information,” Hurley said. “Which Friday, Afghanistan was not -- I mean, it was in bad shape, but it was not where it was today."
His last email from GoFundMe was more positive, but they still need information Hurley said may be too complicated to get in such a fluid situation.
"Getting a plan established when you don't know what organization is going to fly him out, if there are even flights out, if the airport is even going to be standing in two days," Hurley said.
A GoFundMe spokesperson told NewsChannel 21, “We are currently in contact with this fundraiser’s organizer, and we are working with him to ensure the funds raised are sent as quickly as possible, while also maintaining compliance with all U.S. laws related to financial transactions.”
He said it's the only option.
"We owe it to them to protect them and get them out safely," Hurley said.
“No fallen comrade left behind” –
We take care of our own.
Good on this Marine and his efforts.
Amen.
Hopefully he’ll get them to safety.
Absolutely. But it shouldn’t be on individual service men and women to look out for our allies… He’s making the best of a bad situation
If only Old Joe would have thought about all of the Afghan people that has helped the U.S. military, and intelligence community over the last 20 years, and what Taliban would do to them.
This is a shameful, and a disgraceful betrayal to these people, who only hoped for a better life, and are now being hunted down, and killed, by the Taliban. What this Marine, and many like him are doing, should have already been done by Old Joe, and his less than adequate administration.
Of course this is Trumps fault, as a timeline was already started before Old Joe took office, then all Old Joe did once he took office was nothing, zilch, nada. Then again why would he, he can just blame his mess on Trump, and the supposed majority of voters that gave him the office will just say ya, it was Trump, give Old Joe a free pass, and look the other way. Well, good job, and pat yourselves on the back.
This one’s on Biden.
I saw a couple of Haji’s friends on Spirit Air! Thank you Joe for being the supreme leader and for taking care of Corn Pop and driving a Semi!
Kind of sad he has all the red tape to work thru to escape the Taliban takeover. But yet if he simply lived in Mexico he could waltz across into America and be done.
Yeah… it’s just SO easy to cross the border, legally or illegally… SMH.
Now that’s a hero. Too bad we didn’t consider getting them out as part of the withdrawal plan…. Whoops! SMH
Joe Biden has created a Hugh foreign policy disaster, a total mess that will put many innocent lives in danger. What was he thinking??? He did not have an evacuation plan. Sadly many in the MSM are not reporting the truth or minimizing the significance of this utter disaster. What on earth were people thinking putting a man who is obviously showing signs of dementia into power? Joementia should be in a rest home and not leading the USA into utter destruction. It is elder abuse at worst. I pray for this translators safety and hope he can make it out of the Afghanistan safely. Joe BIDEN should resign, he is clearly not up to the job. Que Mala Harris (VP) is clearly not up to the job as well.
Trump’s plan.
Fall of Saigon 2
WOW. What Barney is blocking now just proves his blind obedience to this monster in the white house. Or just blame it on Vuukle auto block. Whichever. Well. Just remember. Every beheading, every execution, every child bride, every stoning, all of it, is on that lying disgrace in the white house. Every drop of blood is on Biden’s hands. Every rape is on Biden’s hands. Every child bride was given away by Biden. You own it Biden supporters. Sleep well.
You are a sick puppy