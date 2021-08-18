‘It’s been like hell’: C.O. war veterans struggle to cope with events in Afghanistan

War-Military

'I think it's terrible what our country's done'

Vietnam veterans at the Central Oregon Vet Center react to withdrawal , Taliban takeover

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Veterans from all ages and eras are dealing with the personal emotions and impacts of the American withdrawal from Afghanistan and the sudden takeover by the Taliban.

That includes Tom Marple, a Vietnam vet who was a language interpreter for the Marines.

"Been like hell -- it's been like hell,” Marple said Wednesday.

He and many other members of his Vietnam PTSD group in Bend have felt a personal connection to the withdrawal and have been struggling to deal with the wave of different emotions.

"I'm sorry -- this has been an emotional week,” Marple said.

In addition, a member of their group was buried this week.

"Then this going on in Afghanistan, is just tearing us apart,” Marple said.

Amanda Juza-Hamrich, director at the Central Oregon Vet Center, said he’s not alone.

"We're seeing more of them have emotions and triggers around the recent news in Afghanistan,” Juza-Hamrich said.

The center only takes vets who have served actively in a combat zone or experienced military sexual trauma.

Juza-hamrich said vets from Afghanistan and other wars are coming in with a lot of questions and strong emotions.

"Wait a minute -- I lost friends over there, to some extent they felt they lost a piece of themselves over there, and what was it all for?” Juza-Hamrich asked, referencing veteran questions. “That can be confusing and have a lot of different emotions around it."

NewsChannel 21 sat in on a meeting with Vietnam vets, and while opinions varied, the feeling of pain and empathy was common.

"I see an Air Force plane, leaving the runway with the Afghans running alongside it, begging to be taken out,” Marple said. “I think it's terrible what our country's done."

Watching what's happening in Afghanistan today can be a painful echo of what veterans saw take place in Vietnam.

"There's a number of us who suffer from PTSD, and part of that is guilt for leaving behind people who supported us,” Marple said.

While the memories they share are painful, having a place to share them is powerful.

"This is a good place,” Marple said. “It's a place where you can be with people who know what you've been through, and can help you work through it."