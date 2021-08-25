Oregon VA director’s message to veterans amid challenging days: You are not alone
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs Director Kelly Fitzpatrick made the following statement Wednesday:
“As we continue to watch the events unfold in Afghanistan, I share the heartbreak and concern being expressed across the country by veterans who served for nearly two decades in the Middle East. The immediate and swift insurgence of the Taliban following the withdrawal of American troops in Afghanistan has struck a chord among our nation's service members who served in Afghanistan and other wars alike.
"Oregon has a strong network of Veteran Service Offices across every county in our state and on some tribal lands. They are available to help veterans access earned benefits and behavioral health resources that can help you and your loved ones in this difficult time. These advocates also act as a local veteran advocate to facilitate and connect veteran community support where federal and state programs can't provide services.
"I encourage all those needing immediate support — or just someone to talk to who understands — to call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 (press 1), text the crisis line at 838255, or chat online at the Veterans Crisis Line.
"Now more than ever is the time to rally together — reach out for a buddy check. Reach out for services. Reach out for help. Thank you for your service and continued sacrifice in the time when our country needed it most. We are all forever in your debt. Because of that debt, I ask that you please reach for help if you need it. You are not alone."
Federal and State Behavioral Health Resources for Veterans
ODVA Resources
Download a Veteran Behavioral Health Resource flyer with listings of federal and state behavioral health service providers and resources.
VA Resources
The federal VA consolidated a number of useful resources for veterans who may need assistance in coping with current events. Read: Afghanistan: Let's Talk About It
Vet Centers
Community Based Outpatient Clinics
- Bend CBOC
- Morrow County VA Telehealth Clinic (Boardman OR)
- Brookings VA Clinic
- Wallowa County VA Telehealth Clinic (Enterprise OR)
- Eugene Health Care Center
- Eugene VA Downtown Clinic
- Fairview Clinic
- Grants Pass West VA CBOC
- Hillsboro CBOC
- Klamath Falls CBOC
- La Grande CBOC
- Lincoln City Clinic
- North Bend VA Clinic
- Community Resource and Referral Center (CRRC)
- Salem CBOC
- North Coast CBOC
Licensed Behavioral Health Providers
These organizations and providers may require appointments or referrals in order to receive services. In some cases, veterans may be billed (or have insurance billed) for services. Additionally, not all providers serve all eras of veterans (ex: Returning Veterans Project and Vet Centers). While there are more licensed behavioral health providers in Oregon than those listed below, the clinics listed have veterans on staff or have staff trained in military cultural competency.
- Still Serving Counseling & Services, LLC in Bend, OR
- BestCare Treatment Services (also offers a Veterans Behavioral Health Peer Support Specialist), in Madras, OR
- Deschutes County Health Services (also offers a Veterans Behavioral Health Peer Support Specialist), in Bend, LaPine, and Redmond, OR
- Wellness Through Horses in Bend, OR
- Community Counseling Solutions (serving Morrow, Wheeler, Gilliam, and Grant counites with additional Developmental Disability Case Management available in Lake County)
- Yamhill Health & Human Services
- Options for Southern Oregon in Grants Pass and Medford, OR
- Cascadia Behavioral Health in Portland, OR
- LifeWorks NW in greater Portland Metro area
- Symmetry Care in Burns, OR
- Mid Columbia Center for Living in Hood River and The Dalles, OR
- Columbia Community Mental Health in St. Helens, OR
- Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness in Enterprise, OR
- New Directions Northwest Walk-in Clinic in Baker City, OR
- Native American Rehabilitation Association (NARA) in Portland, OR
Additional Resources
- The Shield, Bend OR
- Star Behavioral Health Find a Provider Search:
https://www.starproviders.org/find-a-provider
- Project ABLE (peer supports) in Salem and McMinnville, OR
- Returning Veterans Project, in Portland, OR
- Central Oregon Veterans Ranch (peer supports) in Bend, OR
Contact ODVA
Visit ODVA online to find out more about your federal and state veteran benefits and special programs.
