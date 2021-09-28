The Wall that Heals arrives in La Pine to flag-waving warm welcome, stirring procession

War-Military

Will be open to the public starting Wednesday afternoon

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After a long, 2 1/2-year community effort by many across Central Oregon, The Wall That Heals, a Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica and Mobile Education Center, has arrived at its new, temporary home in La Pine and will be open to the public Wednesday for the next several days.

The Wall was transported by trailer throughout the streets La Pine Tuesday afternoon, escorted by hundreds of motorcyclists, classic cars and law enforcement, as onlookers waving American flags cheered the long-awaited arrival.

The Wall is a three-quarter-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C., and once assembled will stand at 7.5 feet tall and 375 feet long for community members to engage with until Sunday.

For many veterans and citizens alike, it's a time of remembrance, and in some cases healing, as those who visit the Wall will have the ability to touch the names of those who were lost in the Vietnam war.

