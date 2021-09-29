‘Wall that Heals’ volunteers show up early to get Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica ready for public

War-Military

LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Dozens of volunteers showed up early Wednesday morning to help assemble and prepare the Wall that Heals display, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica and Mobile Education Center, for the public to view through Sunday.

The Wall was transported by trailer through the streets of La Pine Tuesday afternoon, escorted by hundreds of motorcyclists, classic cars and law enforcement, as onlookers waving American flags cheered the long-awaited arrival.

The Wall is a three-quarter-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., and once assembled will stand 7.5 feet tall and 375 feet long for community members to engage with.

The Wall that Heals is aiming to open to the public Wednesday afternoon, but officials said delays may push back the public opening.

