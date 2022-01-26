Oregon National Guard soldiers receive warm welcome home from deployment to Poland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon Army National Guard soldiers assigned to Alpha Troop, 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry Regiment returned from deployment on Tuesday after nearly nine months in Poland to support the European Deterrence Initiative as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

The soldiers were greeted by family members, co-workers and senior leaders after a late day arrival to the Portland Air National Guard Base, and then processed through the Oregon National Guard's Jackson Armory adjacent to the air base. They were part of the group of nearly 130 soldiers that were formally mobilized in April of 2021 during a ceremony in Albany.

On Jan. 2, 2022, about 120 Oregon Army National Guard soldiers that are assigned to Charlie Troop, 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry Regiment deployed to Poland to support the same Operation Atlantic Resolve mission.

Previously, the unit has been deployed in 2009 to Iraq and as part of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) to Afghanistan in 2014.

In 2015, 1-82 Cavalry was selected to participate in the West Coast Stryker Brigade Transformation and became part of the 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, headquartered in Washington State.