Oregon VA to host in-person and statewide virtual Memorial Day event

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs will host Oregon’s annual Statewide Memorial Day Ceremony in person at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 30, at the Oregon World War II Memorial located on the grounds of the Oregon State Capitol in Salem.

The event will honor the nation’s fallen service members and include remarks from veteran leaders and state dignitaries, a color guard ceremony, performance of the national anthem, and the laying of a wreath followed by the playing of “Taps.” It is the first in-person Memorial Day event the agency has hosted since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“On Memorial Day, we, as one nation, pause to remember and honor those service members who paid the ultimate price to preserve and defend our freedoms,” said ODVA Director Kelly Fitzpatrick. “We are grateful on this meaningful occasion to gather together in honor and remembrance of the nearly 6,000 Oregonians and more than 1.2 million Americans who have given their lives in service to our country.”

The Oregon WWII Memorial is located on the corner of Church and Court Street Northeast. Limited seating will be available. Attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather. The event will also be livestreamed beginning at 11 a.m. on ODVA’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/odvavet.