Oregon VA to host May 29 Statewide Memorial Day Ceremony in person, livestream

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs will host Oregon’s annual Statewide Memorial Day Ceremony in person at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 29, at the Oregon World War II Memorial located on the grounds of the Oregon State Capitol in Salem.

The event will honor the nation’s fallen service members and include remarks from ODVA Deputy Director Dr. Nakeia Council Daniels, veteran leaders and state dignitaries, along with a color guard ceremony, performance of the national anthem, and the laying of a wreath followed by the playing of “Taps.”

“On Memorial Day, we remember and honor the service members of all branches and eras of service who paid the ultimate price to preserve and defend the freedoms of this nation,” said ODVA Director Kelly Fitzpatrick. “This year’s event will also include guest speakers who served during Operation Iraqi Freedom in remembrance of 111 fallen soldiers, sailors, airmen, airwomen, and marines who did not return home to Oregon, as this year observes the 20th anniversary of the start of the Iraq War.”

The statewide event will be emceed by ODVA LGBTQ+ Veterans Coordinator and Iraq War Marine veteran Ian Michael. Director Kelly Fitzpatrick will honor fallen service members at Memorial Day events in Brookings and Gold Beach in southern Oregon.

The Oregon WWII Memorial is located on the corner of Church and Court Street Northeast. Limited seating will be available. Attendees are welcome to bring their own seating for the park setting and are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather. For those unable to attend in-person, the event will also be livestreamed beginning at 11 a.m. on ODVA’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/odvavet.