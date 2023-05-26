American Legion, Auxiliary hand out poppies in Bend to honor fallen servicemembers

The American Legion Stevens-Chute post 4 and Auxiliary are giving out bright red poppies to honor fallen warriors from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Bend Fred Meyer and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday at Jake's Diner.

The poppy has become an internationally recognized symbol of the lives sacrificed in war and the hope that none died in vain. Proceeds from this event go to purchase a Gold Star Family Way-Marker for Greenwood Cemetery.