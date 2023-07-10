Oregon Air National Guard to host, conduct air combat training off coast, in E. Oregon this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Wing is hosting Strike Fighter Squadron 136 “Knighthawks” out of Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, and the 194th Fighter Squadron out of Fresno Air National Guard Base, California to conduct Dissimilar Air Combat Training (DACT) through Friday of this week.

VFA-136’s F/A-18E Super Hornets and 194th FS F-15 Eagles will fly in collaborative exercises with the 142nd Wing’s F-15 Eagles during the five days of DACT, the Oregon Military Department said Monday.

"This specified training provides realistic combat scenarios for pilots to hone advanced aerial tactics that may be used against potential adversaries," the announcement said. "The exercise is an essential and required component to ensure military readiness in support of the base’s national and state missions."

According to Steven Conklin, 142nd Wing Public Affairs Superintendent, DACT provides all units involved an opportunity to refine their interoperability.

“Training with dissimilar aircraft such as the Super Hornets gives our pilots the ability to train in a multi-service and multi-aircraft environment that they don’t typically see outside of a large-scale exercise," he said. "In a real-world, contested environment, multiple aircraft from different services can be expected to fight together.”

Flights will depart from and land at the Portland International Airport, and training will be conducted in approved airspace off the Oregon coast and in Eastern Oregon. In an effort to foster coordination with the community and the Port of Portland, flights will launch daily after 8 a.m. and will conclude before 4 p.m.