Indian Head Casino set to reopen Thursday

Warm Springs

After nearly 3-month closure; some changes to follow CDC guidelines

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs announced Tuesday that Indian Head Casino will reopen at 10 a.m. on Thursday after a nearly three-month shutdown due to COVID-19.

“We are very excited to open, and with the amount of phone calls we receive on a daily basis from our guests, we know they are looking forward to our opening too.” said Belinda Chavez, director of marketing for Indian Head Gaming.

“We are committed to following the CDC’s guidelines and we have implemented safety and sanitation measures in addition to limiting our occupancy to 250 total guests.” said Chavez.

A few things you should keep in mind before you head over to Indian Head Casino: The casino will open with new operating hours of 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

All guests will be required to enter the casino thru the doors on the East side of the building, which is the entrance to Cottonwood Restaurant. Face masks will be required for all guests and employees, as well as a touchless temperature check before entering the building.

Once you are on the casino floor, you will notice a few small changes: At least initially, the entire property at Indian Head Casino will be non-smoking. Plexiglas shields and social distancing markers have been installed in high-traffic areas such as the Players Club, cashier booths and the checkout counter at the Tule Grill.

In addition to new cleaning procedures, the casino will provide multiple hand-sanitizing stations on the casino floor.

The slot machines will be open and ready for play from the moment they open their doors. Table games, however, will open on a later date. All restaurants at Indian Head Casino will be open for take-out and the Cottonwood Restaurant will offer curbside delivery.

Indian Head Casino voluntarily closed on March 18th in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and continued to stay closed for nearly three months.