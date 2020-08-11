Warm Springs extends govt. shutdown a week; boil-water order could end Friday

Warm Springs

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has extended its government shutdown for another week, until August 17, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But after repairs to a broken water line last weekend, a weeks-old boil water order for the Agency area may end Friday.

The Tribal Council announced Tuesday the extended tribal government shutdown. The pandemic has caused 212 COVID-19 cases and four deaths on the reservation.

The tribes thanked Oregon lawmakers for another $4.2 million to help the tribes with their water infrastructure crisis. Repairs were made to the main line that broke in June at Shitike Creek. If tests prove successful, the boil-water notice could be cleared by Friday.