Warm Springs Tribes receive $211K from federal DOJ to protect community, prevent sex crimes

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., announced Monday that the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will receive nearly $211,000 from the Department of Justice to protect the community and prevent sex crimes.

“The U.S. government can do more to protect children from predators on and off tribal land, and it is long past time for that to happen,” Wyden said. “This funding provides a dedicated administrator and crucial training that the Warm Springs tribal justice system needs to improve kids’ safety.”

"We must do everything in our power to prevent sexual assault and abuse, and protect vulnerable communities in Oregon facing disproportionate rates of sexual violence, including tribal communities,” said Senator Merkley. “This funding will provide crucial services and resources for the Warm Springs community.”

This DOJ program is funded by the Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act, and will provide services and training for the Warm Springs Police Department, Tribal Prosecution, Victims of Crimes Services, Tribal Court, Children’s Protective Services, Warm Springs Community Counseling Center, and the tribal community on how to contact and continue registration for the known convicted sex offenders residing in or working within the boundaries of the reservation.

This grant also funds a dedicated, full-time staff member to serve as Sex Offender Administrator.