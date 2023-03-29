Warm Springs community gathers to celebrate grand reopening of reservation’s skatepark

Park was in disrepair until grassroots effort brought many hands, organizations together for renovation

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Many community members from across the Warm Springs Indian Reservation gathered Wednesday to celebrate the grand reopening of the revamped and revitalized Warm Springs Skatepark.

The occasion marked the culmination of the last two years of grassroots efforts from community members and supporters including The Skatepark Project and the PTM Foundation to rebuild the only skatepark in the Warm Springs area, which had fallen into dangerous disrepair.

Here's the rest of the announcement of the grand reopening, from The Skatepark Project:

With new elements added to the cherished skate spot, the refurbished park will provide indigenous youth with a safe space to be active and build community around the sport of skateboarding.

This dedication illustrates the power of skateboarding, which brings people together and provides a healthy outlet to be creative, work through challenges and build lasting friendships. The Warm Springs Skatepark’s grand reopening is a chance for community members to come together and celebrate the permanent concrete park that will be safe and accessible for generations to come.

During the grand opening, the Warm Springs community enjoyed a traditional blessing for the Warm Springs Skatepark, followed by guest speakers, a ribbon-cutting, a DJ, food, giveaways, plus time of course for skateboarding in the brand new park.

The effort to rebuild the park began when a Tactics team skateboarder, who lives close to the reservation, flagged the existing park as unsafe and inadequate for the community. The skatepark was in such disrepair that local kids had been hitchhiking to the nearest skatepark, which was miles away and outside of the reservation.

Tactics confirmed interest in this project with the Tribal Council and reached out to Collective Concrete & Construction to suggest working together to restore and improve the park. With support from The Skatepark Project, the PTM Foundation and countless other supporters, they were able to make their dream a reality.

The Skatepark Project helped to raise over $235,000 to rebuild the park, receiving support from Tactics, Ginew, Dehen, The Ford Family Foundation, The Marie Lamfrom Charitable Foundation, Roundhouse Foundation, PTM Foundation, Visit Central Oregon, Jefferson County Commissioners and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.