Paving repairs to slow traffic next week on US Highway 26 between Highway 216 and Warm Springs River

Starting on Monday, ODOT crews will be grinding down and repaving some of the poor pavement sections of U.S. Highway 26 between Highway 216 and the Warm Springs River. They plan to finish the work by next Thursday, officials say.

"While this means a smoother ride for everyone when it’s done, you can expect approximately 20-minute delays on this section of U.S. 26 next week," the agency said Friday.

Signs, rumble strips and "robo-flaggers" will be used to warn motorists approaching a work zone, where one lane will be used for traffic as crews pave in the other lane.

Work zones will be spread over 10 miles, starting at the junction with Highway 216 at milepost 72 and progressing east to milepost 82. There will only be one active work zone at a time.

Work will start at 5:30 a.m. and last until 7 p.m. each day.

If you plan to travel this route next week, remember that this work will cause daytime delays. Plan ahead and give yourself extra time. Be prepared to stop and give the crews space. If you want to avoid the delays, consider an alternate route.

Tripcheck.com will be updated with construction information and delays throughout the week.