Wolves blamed for cow killed in southwest Oregon

Wildlife

BUTTE FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Officials say the Rogue Pack of gray wolves has made its way back to Jackson County in southwest Oregon and killed a cow.

The Mail Tribune reports the pack created by the now-dead wolf known as OR-7 was blamed for a Thursday kill of a year-old cow in the Rancheria area east of Butte Falls.

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife officials say the heifer was on private grass pasture about a quarter-mile from the rancher’s home.

The carcass was discovered with the entrails and part of its hind legs consumed. Officials say the injuries were consistent with previous livestock kills by wolves in the area.